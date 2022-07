Senator Ted Cruz says the repeal of Roe v. Wade doesn’t mean abortions have been outlawed.

The Texas Republican told a Judiciary Committee hearing this week the Supreme Court’s ruling put power in the hands of the people. He says the modern Democratic Party has become radicalized over abortion.

The loosening of abortion restrictions, he says, is supported by a tiny minority of voters. He also quoted former President Bill Clinton, who said abortion should be safe, legal and rare.