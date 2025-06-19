Sen. Cruz, Tucker Carlson Clash In Interview

Texas Senator Ted Cruz is pushing back after a clip from his interview with Tucker Carlson went viral Tuesday.

The clip shows the conservative personality quizzing the Republican about the population of Iran. Cruz answered saying, “I don’t know the population,” with Carlson eventually saying, “You don’t know the population of the country you seek to topple?”

Later Tuesday night, Cruz said Carlson, “released a snippet playing a “gotcha” on the population of Iran. I declined to play that silly game.” Carlson’s original post of the clip has racked up more than 26-million views as of Wednesday afternoon.