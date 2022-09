File photo: A man gestures as he and other people seeking asylum arrive on a bus sent to Washington from Arizona, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, where they were received by staff and volunteers with the nonprofit SAMU, at a church on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Senator Dick Durbin says it’s “pathetic” that the governors of Texas and Florida are taking advantage of “helpless” people.

Appearing on NBC’s Meet The Press, the Illinois Democrat explained the busing of migrants to sanctuary cities was not only jeopardizing their stay in the U.S., but turning children into victims of a political stunt.

Durbin went on to say that while he’s not sure Governors Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis have broken any laws, they have broken “every standard of decency.”