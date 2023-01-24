Sen. Feinstein Calling For Ban On Military-Style Assault Weapons

California Senator Dianne Feinstein is calling for a ban on military-style assault weapons after Saturday night’s deadly mass shooting in the Los Angeles area. Feinstein also wants a ban on ammunition feeding devices like high-capacity magazines.

The Monterey Park shooter fired 42 rounds with a modified semi-automatic handgun. Feinstein’s proposed legislation would include a ban on the gun used in the massacre.

The proposal also comes after seven people died and one was critically injured in yesterday’s shooting in Half Moon Bay, just south of San Francisco.