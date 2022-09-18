Sen. Graham “Confident” Americans Would Support Nat’l Abortion Ban

Senator Lindsey Graham is “confident” that Americans would support a national abortion ban.

Appearing on Fox News Sunday, the South Carolina Republican touted his proposal for a nationwide abortion ban at 15 weeks with exceptions for rape, incest, and saving the mother’s life. He also denied that his views were inconsistent when he said the decisions on abortion legislation should be left to the state just days after the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

The controversial bill is running into stiff opposition from both parties, including some GOP lawmakers who don’t want to see federal abortion legislation.