Sen. Graham Introduces Measure To Stop Asylum Abuse At Southern Border

An official, second from left, looks on as migrants are deported to Mexico at the McAllen-Hidalgo International Bridge, Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Hidalgo, Texas. The fate of thousands of migrant families who have recently arrived at the Mexico border is being decided by a mysterious new system under President Joe Biden. U.S. authorities are releasing migrants with “acute vulnerabilities” and allowing them to pursue asylum. But it’s not clear why some are considered vulnerable and not others. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

An official, second from left, looks on as migrants are deported to Mexico at the McAllen-Hidalgo International Bridge, Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Hidalgo, Texas. The fate of thousands of migrant families who have recently arrived at the Mexico border is being decided by a mysterious new system under President Joe Biden. U.S. authorities are releasing migrants with “acute vulnerabilities” and allowing them to pursue asylum. But it’s not clear why some are considered vulnerable and not others. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Senator Lindsey Graham is bringing a bill to the floor that would let asylum seekers apply in their countries to curtail the flow of migrants to the southern border.

The South Carolina Republican said the surge in migrants is not former President Trump’s fault, but that it’s a result of policy decisions that have “blown up in President Biden’s face.” Graham said Biden has gotten rid of Trump’s remain-in-Mexico policy and now the asylum protocol is being “completely abused” by cartels and human traffickers.

The measure he’s introducing called the Secure and Protect Act would raise the “credible fear” standard that’s used in initial migrant screening. Graham said he isn’t calling for merit-based immigration or a “fundamental overhaul,” but is instead looking to stop the pull factors that are leading to this surge.