Sen. Graham Not On Board With Trump’s Call To Pardon Capitol Rioters

A top ally of former President Trump isn’t on board with his idea to pardon those who took part in last year’s Capitol riot.

Speaking to CNBC, Senator Lindsey Graham said pardoning the rioters “seems to reinforce the narrative that this is OK.” The remark from the South Carolina Republican came after Trump said he would pardon those who were at the Capitol on January 6th of last year. He told a conservative radio host the pardons would come with a government apology.

The promise from Trump comes as he’s looking at making another run for the White House in 2024.