Sen. Manchin Isolating After Positive COVID Test

FILE - Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is met by reporters outside the hearing room where he chairs the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, at the Capitol in Washington, July 21, 2022. Manchin has been an obstacle for Biden's climate change plans, a reflection of his outsized influence at a time when Democrats hold the narrowest of margins in the U.S. Senate. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

(AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.

The 74-year-old Democrat from West Virginia tweeted Monday that he had tested positive that morning. He is fully vaccinated and boosted. He said he plans to isolate and follow CDC guidelines while working remotely. Manchin’s absence could impact voting in the Senate later this week.

Members of the U.S. House of Representatives are able to vote remotely by proxy, but members of the U.S. Senate are not. Lawmakers are expected to take a final vote on a bill to boost semiconductor production in the United States this week. The bill making its way through the Senate is a top priority of the Biden administration.