Sen. Murphy: Federal Assault Rifle Ban Unlikely

Senator Chris Murphy says a federal assault rifle ban is unlikely. Appearing CBS’ Face the Nation, the Connecticut Democrat explained that’s due to a lack of congressional support. But Murphy said it’s possible that lawmakers could consider a bill that would require training before the purchase of such a weapon. His comments follow a mass shooting at private Christian school in Nashville that left six people dead — including three children.

Murphy went on to say that politicians need to show American families that they are able to “make bipartisan progress” to try to make the country safer.

