FILE - The seal of the Department of Defense (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

The Senate has approved back pay for senior military officers who had their promotions held up for months by Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama. The bill passed unanimously Thursday and will still require House approval when lawmakers return from the holiday break.

Tuberville held up promotions for 10 months in protest of a Defense Department policy allowing servicemembers travel reimbursement for abortion care.