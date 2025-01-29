Senate Committee Forwards School Voucher Bill To Full Texas Senate

School voucher legislation is on its way to a full vote in the Senate after the Texas Senate Education Committee voted Tuesday night to advance it.

The committee’s 9-2 Republican majority passed the bill ahead of Governor Greg Abbott’s State of the State speech on Sunday.

Abbott is expected to declare the school choice bill an “emergency item,” enabling lawmakers to pass the bill within the first 60 days of the legislative session. Abbott has said he believes the bill has enough support in the House to pass this year.