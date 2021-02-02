Senate Confirms Pete Buttigieg As Transportation Secretary

FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2021, file photo, Transportation Secretary nominee Pete Buttigieg speaks during a Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Stefani Reynolds/Pool via AP)

(AP) — The Senate has approved Pete Buttigieg to be transportation secretary, which makes him the first openly gay person confirmed to a Cabinet post.

Buttigieg is tasked with advancing President Joe Biden’s wide-ranging agenda of rebuilding the nation’s infrastructure and fighting climate change. He easily passed a vote on Tuesday.

The 39-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, has pledged to promote safety and restore consumer trust in America’s transportation sector, which has been decimated by the coronavirus pandemic. He takes over a Transportation Department with 55,000 employees and a budget of tens of billions dollars.