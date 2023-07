A Senate Democrat says he has “real qualms” about the Biden administration sending cluster bombs to Ukraine.

Speaking on Fox News Sunday, Tim Kaine of Virginia talked about the danger the munitions can cause for civilians. He pointed to a treaty signed in 2008 by 123 countries promising not to use cluster bombs in war.

The U.S., Russia and Ukraine did not sign the treaty. Kaine did, however, commend Biden for working with Ukraine to minimize risks to civilians.