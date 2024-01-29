Senate Democratic Candidates Debate

Three Democratic candidates are among those hoping to defeat incumbent U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz in November.

U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, state Sen. Roland Gutierrez and state Rep. Carl Sherman were in Austin on Sunday to debate abortion rights, immigration and gun control. The debate was hosted by the Texas AFL-CIO at its annual convention. Delegates are expected to endorse a candidate today.

There are nine candidates on the primary election ballot in Texas set for March 5th. The last day to register to vote in that election is February 5th. The last day to apply to vote by mail is February 23rd.