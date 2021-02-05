Senate Democrats’ Budget Clears Way For COVID Relief

FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2021, photo, President Joe Biden during his meeting with Democratic lawmakers to discuss a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Senate Democrats are moving forward with a coronavirus relief package without support from Republicans. Democrats passed a budget resolution early Friday morning on a 50-50 party line vote with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie.

The budget authorizes President Biden’s one-point-nine trillion dollar relief package, but was passed without a provision that called to hike the federal minimum wage to 15-dollars an hour. It now goes back to the House, where it could come up for a vote today.