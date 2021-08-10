NATIONAL

Senate Dems Unveil $3.5T Budget For Social, Climate Efforts

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., left, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., right, walk out of a budget resolution meeting at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(AP) — Senate Democrats have unwrapped a budget resolution envisioning a $3.5 trillion, 10-year cascade of federal resources for family support, health and education programs. It would also mount a robust drive to heal the quickly changing climate. The measure is a pivotal first step in what will likely be a tumultuous, months-long Democratic drive for a progressive reshaping of the federal government. Its proposals hew to President Joe Biden’s top domestic policy ambitions. Much of the package would be financed by raising taxes on the wealthy and large corporations while sparing people earning under $400,000 annually. That’s an oft-repeated Biden pledge.

 

