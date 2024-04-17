NATIONAL

Senate Ends Mayorkas Impeachment Effort

FILE - Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough, File)

The Democratic-controlled Senate is quickly dismissing the impeachment charges against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. The Senate voted to rule both impeachment articles unconstitutional because they did not rise to the level of “high crimes and misdemeanors.”

Senate Republicans raised several motions to try and kick off a lengthy trial but they all failed along party lines. The move by the upper chamber caps a months-long effort by Republicans to oust Mayorkas over his handling of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer accused Republicans of trying to impeach the secretary over policy disagreements. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said the dismissal sets a dangerous precedent.

