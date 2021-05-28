NATIONAL

Senate Eyes R&D Bill To Counter China, Bolster Manufacturing

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., an ally of former President Donald Trump, arrives as senators go to the chamber for votes ahead of the approaching Memorial Day recess, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, May 27, 2021. Senate Republicans are ready to deploy the filibuster to block a commission on the Jan. 6 insurrection, shattering chances for a bipartisan probe of the deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol and reviving pressure to do away with the procedural tactic that critics say has lost its purpose. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(AP) — The Senate is set to approve a big innovation bill aimed at making the U.S. more competitive with China and other countries. The measure slogging through Congress includes $50 billion in emergency funds to shore up domestic computer chip manufacturing amid a shortfall that’s hit businesses across a range of industries. Senators had been expected to vote late Thursday, but proceedings came to a standstill when Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin protested the rush to finish and insisted on more changes. A few other Republicans joined him. The Senate recessed until Friday morning. The American Innovation and Competition Act is key to President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plans.

 

