The Senate failed to advance two measures aimed at bringing the partial government shutdown to an end. This is the sixth time in a row both Republican and Democratic measures have been shot down.

The FAA warns flight delays could pile up across the U.S. with the air traffic control staffing shortage due to the shutdown. About 750-thousand federal workers have been furloughed because of the shutdown, and a memo circulating from the White House Office of Management and Budget has reportedly suggested that at least some of the workers are not guaranteed back pay.