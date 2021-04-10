NATIONAL

Senate Filibuster’s Racist Past Fuels Arguments For Its End

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., listens to a reporter's question during a news conference at a COVID-19 vaccination site in Lexington, Ky., Monday, April 5, 2021. In the background is University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

(AP) — The Senate filibuster is coming under fresh scrutiny. Advocates seeking changes to the practice are targeting not only the enormous power it gives a single senator to halt President Joe Biden’s agenda, but its use as a tool of racism. Nearly 150 groups are calling on the Senate to eliminate the filibuster, saying it is a Jim Crow-era relic. The organizations indicated the matter takes on fresh urgency after passage of Georgia’s restrictive new elections law. The Senate is poised to consider a sweeping elections and ethics package from Democrats that Republicans oppose.

 

