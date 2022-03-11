NATIONAL

Senate Gives Final Approval To Ukraine Aid, Huge Budget Bill

Fred CruzBy 4 views
0
From left, European Union Ambassador Stavros Lambrinidis, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., German Ambassador Emily Haber, and Lithuanian Ambassador Audra Plepyte join other diplomats to discuss the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(AP) — The Senate has given final congressional approval to a $13.6 billion emergency package of military and humanitarian aid for besieged Ukraine and its European allies. The money hitched a ride on a $1.5 trillion, government-wide spending bill that’s five months late but loaded with political prizes for both parties. Senate passage Thursday night was by a 68-31 bipartisan margin. Democrats and Republicans have battled this election year over rising inflation, energy policy and lingering pandemic restrictions. But they’ve rallied behind sending aid to Ukraine, whose stubborn resilience against Russia has been inspirational for many voters.

 

Fred Cruz

US, Allies To Revoke ‘most favored nation’ Status For Russia

Previous article

Texas Results Hint GOP Hispanic Gains May Endure Post-Trump

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL