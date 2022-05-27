NATIONAL

Senate GOP Blocks Domestic Terrorism Bill, Gun Policy Debate

Fred Cruz
In this image from Senate Television, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, speaks on the Senate floor, Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at the Capitol in Washington. Despite mounting mass shootings in communities nationwide — two in the past two weeks alone, including Tuesday in Texas and the racist killing of Black shoppers at a Buffalo, New York, market 10 days earlier — lawmakers have been unwilling to set aside their differences and buck the gun lobby to work out any compromise. (Senate Television via AP)

(AP) — A bipartisan group of senators is trying to find a compromise on gun legislation. That’s after Democrats’ first attempt at responding to the mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, failed Thursday in the Senate. Republicans blocked debate on a domestic terrorism bill that would’ve opened debate on hate crimes and gun policy. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he’ll give negotiations about two weeks while Congress is in recess. The bipartisan group of senators met after the vote and focused on background checks for guns purchased online or at gun shows, red-flag laws designed to keep guns away from those who could do harm and school security measures.

 

