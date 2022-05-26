Senate GOP Blocks Domestic Terrorism Bill, Gun Policy Debate

In this image from Senate Television, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, speak on the Senate floor, Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at the Capitol in Washington. Schumer has quickly set in motion a pair of firearms background check bills in response to the school massacre in Texas. But the Democrat acknowledged Wednesday the refusal for years of Congress to pass any legislation aiming to curb a national epidemic of gun violence. (Senate Television via AP)

In this image from Senate Television, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, speak on the Senate floor, Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at the Capitol in Washington. Schumer has quickly set in motion a pair of firearms background check bills in response to the school massacre in Texas. But the Democrat acknowledged Wednesday the refusal for years of Congress to pass any legislation aiming to curb a national epidemic of gun violence. (Senate Television via AP)

(AP) — A bipartisan group of senators is trying to find a compromise on gun legislation. That’s after Democrats’ first attempt at responding to the back-to-back mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas, failed Thursday in the Senate.

Republicans blocked debate on a domestic terrorism bill that would have opened debate on hate crimes and gun policy. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he will give negotiations about two weeks while Congress is in recess.

The bipartisan group of senators met after the vote and focused on background checks for guns purchased online or at gun shows, red-flag laws designed to keep guns away from those who could harm themselves or others and school security measures.