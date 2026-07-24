Senate Republicans are blocking a measure to end the war in Iran. The upper chamber on Thursday voted 47 to 49 against a motion to advance a war powers resolution that would direct President Trump to withdraw troops from Iran.

Senator Susan Collins crossed the aisle to vote with Democrats in support of the motion while John Fetterman was the only Democrat to vote against it. Earlier in the day, the House voted in favor of a similar measure with four Republicans breaking ranks to join Democrats.

The defeat comes despite a growing number of GOP lawmakers voicing concerns about how long the war has dragged on.