Senate Hears Arguments For And Against Constitutional Carry Bill

The Texas Senate is considering House Bill 1927, which would allow Texans to carry a gun without a license. Republican Senator Charles Schwertner, the sponsor of the bill, says it doesn’t change the background checks required when someone buys a gun.

Earlier this week, Gov. Greg Abbott said he would sign the bill. Those who oppose the bill say it’s dangerous to allow people to carry guns without the proper training.

Senator Schwertner points out that 20 other states have already passed constitutional carry.