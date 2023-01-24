Senate Judiciary Committee Holds Hearing On Ticketmaster Dominance

Lawmakers are grilling ticket industry executives months after Ticketmaster botched sales for Taylor Swift’s upcoming tour. In a Senate hearing, Democratic Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois said the merger of Ticketmaster with its parent company Live Nation has harmed consumers and artists by stifling competition.

Democrat Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota said competition is necessary to bring down ticket prices and improve services for customers.

Taylor Swift fans looking to buy tickets for her tour in November were met with technical difficulties and hours-long wait times when Ticketmaster’s system failed.