The bipartisan Senate effort to draft gun safety legislation appears to be gaining traction. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Congress is closer to gun reform than ever before. He said if it’s passed, it would be “the most significant action on guns” that the Senate has taken in three decades.

Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell told reporters today he would vote for it as long as big changes aren’t made. The Kentucky Republican called it a “step forward.”