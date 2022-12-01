NATIONALTRENDING

Senate Moves To Avert Rail Strike Amid Dire Warnings

FILE - Train tracks headed west reflect the sun setting near Chicago's Union Station, Sept. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

(AP) — The Senate has moved quickly to avert a rail strike that the Biden administration and business leaders say would greatly damage the economy.

The Senate passed a bill Thursday to bind rail companies and workers to a proposed settlement that was reached between the rail companies and union leaders in September. That settlement had been rejected by some of the 12 unions involved, creating the possibility of a strike.

The Senate vote was 80-15. It came one day after the House voted to impose the agreement. The measure now goes to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.

 

