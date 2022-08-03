Senate Moves To Decisive Vote Adding Sweden, Finland To NATO

FILE - Finland's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, left, Sweden's Foreign Minister Ann Linde, right, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg attend a media conference after the signature of the NATO Accession Protocols for Finland and Sweden in the NATO headquarters in Brussels, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys, File)

(AP) — Senators are moving toward what’s expected to be an overwhelming bipartisan vote ratifying NATO membership for Finland and Sweden.

Lawmakers ahead of Wednesday’s vote called expansion of the Western defensive bloc a “slam-dunk” for U.S. national security and a day of reckoning for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. President Joe Biden has sought quick entry for the two previously non-militarily aligned northern European countries to the Western military alliance.

Senators invited the ambassadors of Finland and Sweden to the chamber for Wednesday’s debate and vote. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who visited Kyiv and the region earlier this year, has urged a unanimous show of approval.