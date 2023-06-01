Senate On The Clock To Pass Debt Ceiling

The Senate is racing to pass the debt ceiling bill and avert a default on the nation’s debt. It’s not clear when the Senate will vote on the debt-limit package that cleared the House last night, but it could happen by Friday evening.

The bill passed in a 314-117 vote that saw majorities in both parties support the agreement. The legislation suspends the debt ceiling and cuts non-defense discretionary spending over the next two years.

It also claws back unspent money from the COVID-19 relief bill, some funding from the IRS and imposes new work requirements on older Americans who receive food stamps through SNAP. The Treasury Department estimates the U.S. could default as early as Monday if the deal isn’t passed.