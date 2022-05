The U.S. Supreme Court is seen early Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

The Senate has passed a bill to provide more security to Supreme Court Justices and their families. It was co-sponsored by Senator John Cornyn of Texas, who says critics of the leaked draft opinion on Roe v. Wade are not acting in good faith.

The Republican is also upset with protesters who have gathered outside the homes of some justices. The bill now goes to the House.