NATIONAL

Senate GOP Ready To Move Forward On $1T Infrastructure Bill

By 38 views
0
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to reporters as intense negotiations continue to salvage a bipartisan infrastructure deal, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(AP) — Senate Republicans negotiating a $1 trillion infrastructure bill with Democrats say they have reached agreement on the major outstanding issues and are ready to take up the bill. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has announced a possible test vote that could come as soon as Wednesday evening. The infrastructure bill is a key part of President Joe Biden’s agenda. The outcome will set the stage for the next debate over Biden’s much more ambitious $3.5 trillion spending package, which includes child care, tax breaks and health care.

Governments, Businesses Race To Reimpose Mask Mandates

Previous article

Census May Delay Data Release If Forced To Disclose Records

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL