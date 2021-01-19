Senate Returns, Impeachment Waiting In Wings

The Senate is back in session today as it gets ready for President Trump’s second impeachment trial. This is all happening one day before Joe Biden becomes America’s next President.

House Democrats have been eager for the Senate trial where they’ll argue Trump is guilty of inciting an insurrection on January 6th.

However, it’s unclear when exactly the Senate will get going. Outgoing Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said the trial won’t be rushed. Incoming Majority Leader Chuck Schumer doesn’t want a trial to slow confirmation of Biden’s cabinet nominees or delay his policy agenda.