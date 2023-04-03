TEXAS

Senate Subcommittee Considers Bill To End Tenure At Texas Universities

jsalinasBy
FILE Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

A proposed bill in the Texas Senate would ban state universities from offering tenure. The Senate Subcommittee on Higher Education considered the bill on Thursday of last week, hearing from professors and students who oppose it.

Senate Bill 18 would prohibit public higher education institutions in Texas from offering tenure as of September 1st. Faculty members who already have tenure would be grandfathered. The bill was left pending in committee, but it may be taken up again later in the legislative session.

