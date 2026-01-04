The Senate is set to vote this week to whether or not to block President Trump from taking further action in Venezuela without congressional approval.

The bipartisan war powers resolution is sponsored by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Virginia Democrat Tim Kaine, California Democrat Adam Schiff and Kentucky Republican Rand Paul.

The measure only needs a simple majority to pass. That means three more Republicans would have to join Paul to give it the needed 51 votes. However, Trump would likely veto any resolution to limit his power if it were to pass in Congress.