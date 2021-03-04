NATIONAL

Senate Votes To Formally Open Debate On Big Stimulus Bill

The Senate is formally moving ahead with debate on the sweeping stimulus bill. Democrats had to clear a procedural hurdle to get there and it barely passed, 51-50.

Vice President Harris broke the tie between Democrats and Republicans. The nearly two-trillion-dollar package includes direct checks of 14-hundred dollars to Americans. There is talk of limiting the checks to those under certain high income thresholds, a move supported by President Biden. Senate Republicans vow to do everything they can to delay passage of the stimulus bill.

