Onsite Commander At Uvalde School Shooting Lacked Key Piece Of Equipment

FILE - Investigators search for evidences outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May 25, 2022, after an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 students and two teachers. Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo, who served as on-site commander during the shooting, said that he's talking daily with investigators, contradicting claims from state law enforcement that he has stopped cooperating. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

The state senator who represents Uvalde says the Texas DPS has confirmed that the onsite commander during the elementary school mass shooting was not carrying a communications radio.

Senator Roland Gutierrez told The Associated Press Friday that a DPS official has told him that Uvalde school district Police Chief Pete Arredondo was not equipped with a radio during the May 24th attack.

It was Gutierrez who revealed Thursday that Arredondo was unaware of the carnage taking place because he was not getting information about the frantic 911 calls being made by children and teachers inside the 4th-grade classroom.

Gutierrez has called the communication lapse yet another part of the systemic failure that led to the deaths of 19 children and 2 teachers.