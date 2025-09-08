The Trump Administration has been expanding the number of immigrant detention centers, which now includes one at Fort Bliss in El Paso. Senator John Cornyn got a tour, and says it’s a humane way to deal with a surge of people that snuck across the border during the Biden Administration. The Texas Republican pushed back on claims by democrats that ICE raids are targeting innocent people. He says there are 282-thousand illegal immigrants with criminal convictions that include final orders of deportation.