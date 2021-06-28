Senator Cornyn: VP Didn’t Even Visit The Actual Border

U.S. Senator John Cornyn says Vice President Kamala Harris didn’t actually visit the border. Yesterday, the TexasRepublican said Harris went to a Border Patrol checkpoint around ten miles from the border on her visit to El Paso Friday. Cornyn says Harris spoke with members of the media, talked with immigrant activists and staged a photo op before flying to Los Angeles at 1:00-p.m. Last night at a rally in Ohio, former President Donald J. Trump made a similar statement, saying Harris only made the trip to El Paso after he announced he accepted Governor Abbott’s invitation to visit the border this coming Wednesday.