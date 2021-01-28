Senator Cruz Calls Trump’s Second Impeachment Trial “Waste Of Time”

Every member of Senate has been sworn in as a juror for the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. All 100 senators took the oath on Tuesday, including Texas Republican Ted Cruz, who referred to the trial as a petty, vindictive, partisan move by the Democrats and a waste of time.

The single article of impeachment drafted by the House charges Trump with inciting an insurrection for supposedly provoking the people who rioted at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month. The trial is scheduled to begin February 9th.