U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla is pushed out of the room as Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem holds a news conference regarding the recent protests in Los Angeles on Thursday, June 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent)

A U.S. senator was forcibly removed from a Homeland Security press event in Los Angeles and reportedly detained.

California Democratic Senator Alex Padilla was grabbed by officers while shouting questions to DHS Secretary Kristi Noem about the immigration operations in Los Angeles. He continued to shout at Noem while he was being shoved out of the room.

When initially asked about the incident, Noem said Padilla’s actions were “inappropriate,” but there are new reports the pair has met and spoke.