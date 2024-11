File photo: Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump talks to Sen. Marco Rubio during the Republican National Convention Wednesday, July 17, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Senator Marco Rubio is defending former President Trump amid controversy over comments made by a speaker at one of his rallies.

In an interview on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” the Miami Republican said the joke told by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe in New York calling Puerto Rico garbage was “tasteless.”

Despite this, Rubio argued that it was only a joke and didn’t reflect Trump’s actual beliefs or policy positions.