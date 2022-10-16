Senator Seeks Info From Transp. Dept Following Spate Of EV Fires

Electric vehicles flooded with saltwater after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida are proving to be a fire hazard.

Republican Senator Rick Scott sent a letter Friday to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg noting that lithium ion batteries in flooded EVs have been spontaneously erupting into flames.

Scott said “Sadly, some Florida homes which survived Hurricane Ian, have now been lost to fires caused by flooded EVs.” He’s looking for answers on what type of guidance has been provided to consumers about the issue as well as information on protocols developed for carmakers themselves.