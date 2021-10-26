NATIONAL

Senator: YouTube, TikTok, Snap Offering Only Small Changes

FILE- This Aug. 9, 2017, file photo shows the Youtube, left, and Snapchat apps on a mobile device in New York. The leaders of a Senate panel have called executives from YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat to face questions on what the companies are doing to ensure young users’ safety. The hearing Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, comes as the panel bears down on hugely popular social media platforms and their impact on children. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

(AP) — YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat are offering only “tweaks and minor changes” in their operations to ensure young users’ safety amid rising concern over the platforms’ potential harm to children, the head of a Senate panel told the companies’ executives. Sen. Richard Blumenthal heads the Senate subcommittee which recently heard from a Facebook data scientist. On Tuesday executives of YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat testified at the hearing. They said the platforms have tools in place to protect young users.

