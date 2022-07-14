Senators Co-Sponsor Abortion Travel Rights Bill

Connecticut senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy are co-sponsoring a bill that would protect women who travel across state lines to have abortions.

The Freedom to Travel for Health Care Act would make it clear that anti-choice states cannot limit travel for abortion services. It would also allow prosecutors to take civil action against those seeking to restrict a woman’s right to cross state lines to receive reproductive care. Blumenthal and Murphy are among numerous Democratic lawmakers sponsoring the bill.