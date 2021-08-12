Senator’s Filibuster Over Texas Voting Bill Passes 12th Hour

(AP) — A Texas state senator is continuing her filibuster of an elections bill, making it the latest tactic from Democrats to extend the nation’s most visible standoff over voting rights. Democrat Carol Alvarado’s filibuster began shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday and is continuing Thursday morning. Meanwhile, Texas Republicans are ratcheting up efforts to end the 32-day standoff with Democrats over new voting measures. Civil arrest warrants were delivered Wednesday to the offices of absent Democrats by officers of the Texas House. But there remained few signs the stalemate that began when Democrats fled to Washington, D.C., in July was any closer to a resolution.