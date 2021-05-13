Senators Focus On Unaccompanied Migrant Children At Southern Border

Senators are taking another look at the crisis involving unaccompanied migrant children at the southern border.

Michigan Democrat Gary Peters opened a hearing and called it a very serious challenge that appears to be improving. He also slammed the immigration policies of the prior Trump administration. Peters argued the root causes of migration flows to the U.S. must be addressed.

Ohio Republican Rob Portman said the surge of unaccompanied migrant children is unprecedented and far worse than it was a year ago. He noted U.S. Border Patrol agents are overwhelmed and accused the Biden administration of mismanaging the crisis.