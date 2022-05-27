Senators Talk Expanded Gun Background Checks, Red Flag Laws

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., takes a question from a reporter as the Senate breaks for the Memorial Day recess, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, May 26, 2022. A bipartisan group of senators is considering how Congress should respond to the horrific shooting of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., takes a question from a reporter as the Senate breaks for the Memorial Day recess, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, May 26, 2022. A bipartisan group of senators is considering how Congress should respond to the horrific shooting of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(AP) — A bipartisan group of senators is considering how Congress should respond to the horrific shooting of 19 schoolchildren and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas. The senators are restarting gun control talks that have broken down many times before. The Democrats and Republicans say they hope to find consensus on legislation that could help reduce the number of mass shootings in the United States. The senators have narrowed the discussion to a few ideas, some of them based on legislation they have been working on for years, such as expanded background checks or red flag laws that keep guns away from people who could do harm.