Senior Center In Pharr To Get Vaccine When Available

Senior residents at a site in Pharr are to be among the first to get access to a COVID-19 vaccine when available.

On Sunday, Valley Central reported that most of the 90-or so senior residents at Brook Ridge Retirement Community are opting in to get vaccinated. Brook Ridge is on the list for its residents to get vaccinated for free through a joint arrangement with CVS and Walgreens.

Community Development Director Vianey Garcia says the center’s staffers haven’t quite figured out yet what they will do after some seniors choose the vaccination and others don’t since it is not mandatory.