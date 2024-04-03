Sentence Handed Down In 2022 Raspa Stand Shooting

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Donna man has been handed a 25-year prison term for shooting three people at a raspa stand, killing one of the victims, more than two years ago. The McAllen Monitor reports the sentence was part of an agreement in which 20-year-old Francisco Alberto Castillo pleaded guilty to charges of murder and attempted capital murder.

Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies had responded to a call the night of January 12th 2022 and spotted a Mercury Grand Marquis with bullet holes and three wounded men inside in a neighborhood north of Donna. One of the victims, Roberto Carlos Mendez, later died.

The three had been shot at a raspa stand a few miles away where the owner of the stand identified Castillo as one of the shooters. Three juveniles were also arrested for their roles in the shooting.